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About Massachusetts General Hospital

Massachusetts General Hospital, a founding member of Mass General Brigham, is a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School. As a leading world-class academic medical center, we provide advanced medical care based on innovative research and clinical trials.

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Visit the hospital
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Find a doctor
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Dedicated to innovation and clinical excellence

At Massachusetts General Hospital, a founding member of Mass General Brigham, we are committed to providing the highest quality and safest care possible for every patient—near and far.

Home to the largest hospital-based research enterprise in the U.S., we foster a culture of collaboration and education, pushing the boundaries of medical research and maintaining an unwavering commitment to the diverse communities we serve.

Our expert clinicians are leaders in their medical fields and handle the most complex cases. Today, patients from around New England—and across the globe—trust us for their medical care. U.S. News & World Report ranks Mass General among the top 10 nationwide in psychiatry; ophthalmology*; cancer; rheumatology; diabetes/endocrinology; cardiology/heart surgery; and obstetrics/gynecology.

* In partnership with Mass Eye and Ear.

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Patients and visitors of Mass General

Here are some helpful resources for patients, families, and visitors.

Find a doctor

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Our nearly 4,000 doctors provide outstanding care across dozens of specialties.

Locations

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In addition to our main campus, we have locations across Greater Boston and beyond.

Patient Gateway

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Communicate with your care team, review medications, pay medical bills, and more.

Visitor information

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Review Mass General visitor policies, dining options, and more.

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Patients and visitors

Services and programs

Mass General offers a full range of clinical services and programs for common and complex medical conditions across 30 institutes, centers and departments.
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US News &amp; World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll badge

Mass General recognized as a U.S. News Honor Roll hospital

Once again named among the top hospitals in the nation, Mass General is also ranked #1 for Psychiatry, and top 10 for Cancer; Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery; Diabetes & Endocrinology; Obstetrics & Gynecology; Ophthalmology (with Mass Eye and Ear); and Rheumatology (2026-27).
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See rankings
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Services and programs

1,045

inpatient beds

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3,660

physicians

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3.87 million

outpatient visits

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In the delivery of our care, through our research and within our communities, Massachusetts General Hospital is committed to the well-being of our patients locally and globally. As the original and largest teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School, we train the next generation of leaders in science and medicine.
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Over 15,600

Mass General Brigham researchers

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Alexa's story

Young adult with congenital heart disease has completed three marathons… and counting

Read how Alexa, born with Tetralogy of Fallot, thrives today as a nurse and marathon runner thanks to adult congenital heart disease care.
Runners participating in city road race.
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Read Alexa's story
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Massachusetts General Hospital clinical trials and research

As a leading academic medical center, Massachusetts General Hospital advances medical research with the goal of improving diagnosis and treatment. Our investigators are engaged in research from the laboratory through clinical trials, translating discoveries into new therapies, diagnostics, and care approaches that expand treatment options for our patients.
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Explore Mass General Brigham research
https://research.massgeneralbrigham.org
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Find Massachusetts General Hospital clinical trials
https://rally.massgeneralbrigham.org/organizations/MGH#!/
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Partner with us in pushing the boundaries of what's possible

Your support helps Mass General to deliver the highest-quality patient care, pursue the most innovative and promising research, and train the brightest medical minds to become tomorrow's healthcare leaders.
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Make a gift

Donate to Mass General

https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate
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Learn about ways to give
https://giving.massgeneral.org/how-to-give
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Donate

Learn more about Massachusetts General Hospital

Patient care

Care for international patients

Nursing

Patient and Family Advisory Council

Refer a patient

History and impact

History

Research and innovation

Community Health Needs Assessments

Community Health Impact Funds

Phillip and Susan Ragon Building Project

Opportunities

Careers

Classes and support groups

Volunteer

Blood donation

Medical training and professional development

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Additional resources

Contact Massachusetts General Hospital

Helpful, compassionate Massachusetts General Hospital care coordinators are just a call away to help guide your care, answer questions, schedule appointments, and plan your visit.
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617-726-2000

Call Massachusetts General Hospital at 617-726-2000

6177262000
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Phone Directory

Massachusetts General Hospital Phone Directory

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6177262000

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International Patient Services

Contact information for international patients

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Contact