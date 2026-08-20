About Massachusetts General Hospital
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Dedicated to innovation and clinical excellence
At Massachusetts General Hospital, a founding member of Mass General Brigham, we are committed to providing the highest quality and safest care possible for every patient—near and far.
Home to the largest hospital-based research enterprise in the U.S., we foster a culture of collaboration and education, pushing the boundaries of medical research and maintaining an unwavering commitment to the diverse communities we serve.
Our expert clinicians are leaders in their medical fields and handle the most complex cases. Today, patients from around New England—and across the globe—trust us for their medical care. U.S. News & World Report ranks Mass General among the top 10 nationwide in psychiatry; ophthalmology*; cancer; rheumatology; diabetes/endocrinology; cardiology/heart surgery; and obstetrics/gynecology.
* In partnership with Mass Eye and Ear.
Patients and visitors of Mass General
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Our nearly 4,000 doctors provide outstanding care across dozens of specialties.
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In addition to our main campus, we have locations across Greater Boston and beyond.
Patient Gateway
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Visitor information
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1,045
inpatient beds
3,660
physicians
3.87 million
outpatient visits
Over 15,600
Mass General Brigham researchers
Alexa's story
Young adult with congenital heart disease has completed three marathons… and counting
Read Alexa's story
Massachusetts General Hospital clinical trials and research
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Contact Massachusetts General Hospital
617-726-2000
Call Massachusetts General Hospital at 617-726-2000
Phone Directory
Massachusetts General Hospital Phone Directory
International Patient Services
Contact information for international patients