About Massachusetts General Hospital

At Massachusetts General Hospital, a founding member of Mass General Brigham, we are committed to providing the highest quality and safest care possible for every patient—near and far.

Home to the largest hospital-based research enterprise in the U.S., we foster a culture of collaboration and education, pushing the boundaries of medical research and maintaining an unwavering commitment to the diverse communities we serve.

Our expert clinicians are leaders in their medical fields and handle the most complex cases. Today, patients from around New England—and across the globe—trust us for their medical care. U.S. News & World Report ranks Mass General among the top 10 nationwide in psychiatry; ophthalmology*; cancer; rheumatology; diabetes/endocrinology; cardiology/heart surgery; and obstetrics/gynecology.

* In partnership with Mass Eye and Ear.